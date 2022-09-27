News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Enterprise donation bin body identified
Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise.
Alabama Driver License Division experiencing statewide network outage
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage.
Liquor license rejected amid public outcry
Houston County Commissioners and those who live near the planned bar and grill worry of violence after past killings.
Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest
After refusing to exit his vehicle during an attempted arrest, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.
Alabama Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida for Hurricane Ian
As Floridians get ready for Hurricane Ian to hit, a few Alabamians are preparing to travel there to help.
