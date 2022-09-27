News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Enterprise donation bin body identified

Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise.

File image
Alabama Driver License Division experiencing statewide network outage

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage.

alea drivers license divisions have resumed road tests for new drivers
Liquor license rejected amid public outcry

Houston County Commissioners and those who live near the planned bar and grill worry of violence after past killings.

Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest

After refusing to exit his vehicle during an attempted arrest, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.

Jacob Davis, 38, is wanted by Geneva Police after escaping from an attempted arrest on Friday,...
Alabama Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida for Hurricane Ian

As Floridians get ready for Hurricane Ian to hit, a few Alabamians are preparing to travel there to help.

Red Cross prepares to respond if needed for Hurricane Ian

