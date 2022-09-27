How do we categorize hurricane strength?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hurricane Ian as of Tuesday is a major category 3 hurricane headed toward the Florida peninsula, with potential for the storm to be a category 4 at or near landfall.

But, what does a category three or four actually mean?

If you live in a hurricane prone area or know someone that is, you might want to learn how hurricanes are classified.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is measured on a 1 to 5 scale based only on the hurricane’s maximum sustained wind speed. Of course, the stronger a hurricane becomes, the more damage is done. Here’s the breakdown of each category and the type of damage one could sustain in a well-built home. This information comes from the National Oceanic Atmosphere Administration or NOAA.

CATEGORY ONE

Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to roof, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.

Category 1 hurricane damage (WTVY)

CATEGORY TWO

Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.

Category 2 hurricane wind damage (WTVY)

CATEGORY THREE

Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

Category 3 hurricane wind damage (WTVY)

CATEGORY FOUR

Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 4 hurricane wind damage (WTVY)

CATEGORY FIVE

A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5 hurricane wind damage (WTVY)

Hopefully, you never have to experience a hurricane or feel the damage that one can cause. Your 4Warn Weather team is working daily to make sure you are informed about any tropical threats as we roll through hurricane season. Be sure to download the 4Warn Weather app, we keep that updated several times a day.

