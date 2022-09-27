Houston Co. Farm Center opens as livestock shelter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, entry requirements for livestock moving across state lines have been lifted.

The Houston County Farm Center in Dothan, Alabama is opening as a livestock shelter for evacuees with livestock including horses and cattle to stay.

Stalls are first come first serve and calling ahead is requested. There are only 6 camper hookups left at the facility.

The shelter will be only for livestock, not pets or companion animals. Evacuees need to bring their own shavings, water buckets, feed, etc.

It is important for livestock owners to be prepares to care for their animals while they are away. Please bring the following items with you:

Currently list of all animals, including records of feeding, vaccines, and tests. Be sure to have proof of ownership.

Supplies for the temporary identification of your animals, like neckbands and markers to label animals with your name, address, and phone number.

Handling equipment and tools for each kind of animal.

Water, feed, and buckets as well as tools and supplies needed for sanitation.

The full address of the Houston County Farm Center is 1701 E Cottonwood Rd. Dothan, AL 36301

Please contact Josh or Pam to ensure your animals have a space at 334-792-5730

If you have questions about sheltering livestock during a hurricane evacuation, please contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7279 or email brie.lowery@agi.alabama.gov.

