Friday Night Football Week 5 Player of the Week Nominees
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 5 Player of the Week:
Pike County’s Ian Foster - returned a punt and kickoff for a touchdown
Dale County’s Lakendrick Jordan - 131 yards rushing and 1 TD; 2 interceptions with 1 returned for a score
Opp’s Gray Jennings - 204 yards passing and 3 TDs
Houston Academy’s Kadyn Mitchell - 225 yards passing and 5 TDs
Voting ends Thursday at noon.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.