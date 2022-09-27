Friday Night Football Week 5 Player of the Week Nominees

Friday Night Football Week 5 Player of the Week Nominees
By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 5 Player of the Week:

Pike County’s Ian Foster - returned a punt and kickoff for a touchdown

Dale County’s Lakendrick Jordan - 131 yards rushing and 1 TD; 2 interceptions with 1 returned for a score

Opp’s Gray Jennings - 204 yards passing and 3 TDs

Houston Academy’s Kadyn Mitchell - 225 yards passing and 5 TDs

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

