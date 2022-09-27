Free shuttle service to Dothan vs Central game

(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention sports fans: a free shuttle service will be offered at the Dothan High School vs. Central High School football game.

The football game, scheduled for Thursday, September 29, at Rip Hewes Stadium will have available parking at Dothan Preparatory Academy and Doug Tew Recreation Center.

Shuttle service will run continuously from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. from Dothan Prep and the Recreation Center to the designated pick-up and drop-off zones at Rip Hewes.

Fans of Dothan and Central are encouraged to utilize these additional parking areas and shuttle services for the game.

