Enterprise donation bin body identified

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin.

Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise.

Pond, who was homeless according to police, was seemingly using the donation bin to sleep in at night based on evidence on the scene.

Other evidence found, which included drug paraphernalia, lead authorities to believe substance abuse may have been a contributing factor to his death.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and a medical examiner is expected to determine an official cause of death.

Pond’s body was discovered on Monday in a donation bin located at the intersection Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street, with EPD Detectives having confirmed the man to be deceased.

