Dothan Opera House postpones tribute show due to Hurricane Ian

The Rocky Mountain High Experience, originally scheduled for September 30, has been moved to November.
The Rocky Mountain High Experience, a John Denver Tribute starring Rick Schuler, announced on Tuesday that their scheduled September 30 event is being moved to Friday, November 18.(Rocky Mountain High Experience)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tribute show that was scheduled to play at the Dothan Opera House on Friday has been postponed due to the upcoming impact of Hurricane Ian.

The Rocky Mountain High Experience, a John Denver Tribute starring Rick Schuler, announced on Tuesday that their scheduled September 30 event is being moved to Friday, November 18.

Those that have already purchased tickets can keep their seats for the now November performance, with more tickets expected to be made available soon.

Tickets for the November 18 event can be purchased online at DothanCivicCenter.com or in person at the Civic Center box office.

You can also purchase tickets over the phone, find further information, or request a refund by calling the box office at (334) 615-3175.

