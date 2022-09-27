Breezy & Cooler

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Hurricane Ian is taking aim on the west coast of the Florida Peninsula, well southeast of the Wiregrass, so our impacts will be minimal. We’ll see some passing cloud cover over the coming days with breezy conditions, but rain chances will be very low.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, some high cloudiness. Low near 56°.  Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Passing high clouds. High near 80°. Winds NNE at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, some high cloudiness. Low near 55°.  Winds NNE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Passing high clouds. Low: 55° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 79° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 61° High: 77° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 60° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Tropical Storm Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 25-30 kts.  Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

Another taste of fall