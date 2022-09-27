Breezy & Cooler

SYNOPSIS – Hurricane Ian is taking aim on the west coast of the Florida Peninsula, well southeast of the Wiregrass, so our impacts will be minimal. We’ll see some passing cloud cover over the coming days with breezy conditions, but rain chances will be very low.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, some high cloudiness. Low near 56°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Passing high clouds. High near 80°. Winds NNE at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, some high cloudiness. Low near 55°. Winds NNE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Passing high clouds. Low: 55° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 79° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 61° High: 77° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Tropical Storm Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.