Another taste of fall

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A cool start to the morning with some of us dipping into the upper 50s! This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. Models are starting to get a better idea of where Hurricane Ian will make landfall and it does look like it will be in south Florida, this means for us here at home we will likely stay dry and not see any rain from the system, but we will continue to watch it and leave rain chances for Friday for now. The system will bring us some cool air as we head into the weekend highs will be in the 70s with temperatures warming for the start of next week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 85°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 58°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds NE 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 75° 50%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 77° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent release from Enterprise Police, on September 26, at 1:00 p.m., the...
Body found in Enterprise donation bin
Projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday, September 26, 2022.
Hurricane Ian targets Florida, Georgia
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
Quantasia Johnson (27, Dothan, pictured left) and Cathleen Harvis (26, Enterprise, pictured...
Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s...
Monday morning Ross Clark Circle wreck causes traffic delays

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 26, 2022
siren
Abbeville’s weather sirens are working again just in time for Hurricane Ian
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Cooler & Drier As We Track Ian
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-26-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-26-22