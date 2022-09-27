Another taste of fall

SYNOPSIS – A cool start to the morning with some of us dipping into the upper 50s! This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s. Models are starting to get a better idea of where Hurricane Ian will make landfall and it does look like it will be in south Florida, this means for us here at home we will likely stay dry and not see any rain from the system, but we will continue to watch it and leave rain chances for Friday for now. The system will bring us some cool air as we head into the weekend highs will be in the 70s with temperatures warming for the start of next week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 85°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 58°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds NE 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 75° 50%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 77° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

