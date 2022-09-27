Alabama Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida for Hurricane Ian

Alabama volunteers ready hurricane relief
By Matthew King
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Hurricane Ian looming, Alabamians are preparing to help those in need.

According to Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland, two North Alabama volunteers will leave for Orlando on Tuesday to aid those in need. She said the volunteers will travel in Red Cross trucks. These vehicles are packed with food, water, blankets, clothing, bedding, and other essentials.

Rowland said staying prepared is the best way volunteers can help.

”That time is the difference between being able to help somebody when they really need it or coming in after the fact,” Rowland said. “People are hungry, and they haven’t had power for days, and they are asking where are people. That’s why we preposition things.”

Even though they’ll get to Florida before the storm hits, they’ll do everything they can to stay safe.

She said the responsibility of the Red Cross is to be second responders.

“We are not first responders, we’re second responders,” she said. “We’re going to make sure first responders have given us the all-clear before we go in. We’re not going to put our volunteers or any of our workforce in harm’s way.”

