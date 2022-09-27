Alabama puts $83M into massive broadband connectivity project

Alabama officials announce an $83 million plan to connect hundreds of towns to highspeed...
Alabama officials announce an $83 million plan to connect hundreds of towns to highspeed broadband.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama officials announced a major, multi-million dollar broadband initiative Tuesday that will connect 300 towns to high-speed internet in the coming years.

Gov. Kay Ivey and others shared details of the project in Prattville, saying the “middle mile,” a fiber utility network, will connect towns across the state.

The project will be paid for with $83 million from the American Rescue Plan, federal money that was sent to the states to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Broadband is the new utility, the new power, the new water,” said Alabama Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, who added that the project will also help improve healthcare and education.

Ivey said the project will take about three years to complete.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

