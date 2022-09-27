Alabama Driver License Division experiencing statewide network outage

ALEA driver license office
ALEA driver license office(WTVY)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage.

Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.

The restoration of the network is currently unknown.

Alabama Law Enforcement states it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent release from Enterprise Police, on September 26, at 1:00 p.m., the...
Body found in Enterprise donation bin
Projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday, September 26, 2022.
Hurricane Ian targets Florida, Georgia
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
Quantasia Johnson (27, Dothan, pictured left) and Cathleen Harvis (26, Enterprise, pictured...
Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s...
Monday morning Ross Clark Circle wreck causes traffic delays

Latest News

Enterprise Police
Enterprise donation bin body identified
The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do so through direct messages, emails...
ADPH to disable social media comments
Alabama volunteers ready hurricane relief
Alabama Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida for Hurricane Ian
ADPH warns of tick-borne diseases this fall