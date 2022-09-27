ADPH to disable social media comments

The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do so through direct messages, emails or phone calls.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) announced Monday that it would be disabling comments on all of its social media posts.

In a post on Facebook, the ADPH announced that the comments would be disabled starting on Oct. 3 and will remain in effect until further notice.

The same post says that anyone who has questions is still welcome to make contact through direct messages, emails or phone calls. To see all contact information for the ADPH, click here.

We have arrived at this decision after careful consideration of the general nature of comments and conversations often generated on our social media accounts. ADPH’s mission and purpose is to promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health, and we feel this decision will allow us to best fulfill that mission.

ADPH Facebook post

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent release from Enterprise Police, on September 26, at 1:00 p.m., the...
Body found in Enterprise donation bin
Projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday, September 26, 2022.
Hurricane Ian targets Florida, Georgia
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
Quantasia Johnson (27, Dothan, pictured left) and Cathleen Harvis (26, Enterprise, pictured...
Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s...
Monday morning Ross Clark Circle wreck causes traffic delays

Latest News

ALEA driver license office
Alabama Driver License Division experiencing statewide network outage
Enterprise Police
Enterprise donation bin body identified
Alabama volunteers ready hurricane relief
Alabama Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida for Hurricane Ian
ADPH warns of tick-borne diseases this fall