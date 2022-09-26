Wiregrass Wonders: Weevil Way

Take a trip down Weevil Way and see what makes it a Wiregrass Wonder.
By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The boll weevils have been a staple of Enterprise for over 100 years, but the city has now immortalized the pesky pest and made it into a Wiregrass Wonder.

