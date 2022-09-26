University of Alabama student from Mobile receives Gray TV scholarship

By WALA Staff
Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) – There was a special presentation in Tuscaloosa, where a student at the University of Alabama from Mobile received a scholarship from Gray Television.

Gray TV is FOX10′s parent company.

FOX10′s Lacey Beasley was there to present the scholarship to Chaney Scott McCorquodale.

She’s a sophomore at the University of Alabama, and she was awarded the Washington Media Scholars Foundation Scholarship.

“I’m so honored to have this scholarship,” McCorquodale said. “My goal is to work as a political correspondent for a nationally syndicated news network in Washington, D.C.”

And she’s well on her way. As an intern at a local TV station in Tuscaloosa, WVUA 23, she’s getting firsthand experience learning the ropes of being a reporter and even taking a swing at the anchor desk.

McCorquodale is grateful for this scholarship to help fund her education.

“Thank you so much for your time here today,” she said. “And thank you to the Washington Media Fellows Scholar’s Foundation for this recognition. I am truly so honored.”

