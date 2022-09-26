Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women are now behind bars after police say they assisted one of the two identified wanted suspects for a Houston County and Holmes County double murder.

In a Monday morning release by the Dothan Police Department, investigators identified the females as having helped 32-year-old Devante Williams evade apprehension by law enforcement “by providing him with housing and vehicles.”

Due to this development, 27-year-old Quantasia Johnson of Dothan and 26-year-old Cathleen Harvis of Enterprise were arrested and each charged with one count of Hindering Prosecution First Degree. Each were booked on a $15,000 bond.

Devante Williams (32, Dothan, pictured left) and MacAuthur Hawkins (31, Dothan, pictured right) are both wanted for Capital Murder in relation to a double murder in Houston and Holmes Counties. (WTVY | Dothan Police Department)

Dothan Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s Department also continue to ask for information related to the whereabouts of Devante Williams and 31-year-old MacAuthur Hawkins, both of Dothan. Both are wanted for one count of Capital Murder, one count of first degree Kidnapping, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

If you have any information to provide to law enforcement, you can contact Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000. A reward may be offered for any information that leads to the apprehension of either of these two individuals.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.