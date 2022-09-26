Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect

The women helped Devante Williams evade apprehension by law enforcement “by providing him with housing and vehicles.”
Quantasia Johnson (27, Dothan, pictured left) and Cathleen Harvis (26, Enterprise, pictured...
Quantasia Johnson (27, Dothan, pictured left) and Cathleen Harvis (26, Enterprise, pictured right) were arrested and charged with one count of Hindering Prosecution First Degree.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women are now behind bars after police say they assisted one of the two identified wanted suspects for a Houston County and Holmes County double murder.

In a Monday morning release by the Dothan Police Department, investigators identified the females as having helped 32-year-old Devante Williams evade apprehension by law enforcement “by providing him with housing and vehicles.”

Due to this development, 27-year-old Quantasia Johnson of Dothan and 26-year-old Cathleen Harvis of Enterprise were arrested and each charged with one count of Hindering Prosecution First Degree. Each were booked on a $15,000 bond.

Devante Williams (32, Dothan, pictured left) and MacAuthur Hawkins (31, Dothan, pictured right)...
Devante Williams (32, Dothan, pictured left) and MacAuthur Hawkins (31, Dothan, pictured right) are both wanted for Capital Murder in relation to a double murder in Houston and Holmes Counties.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)

Dothan Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s Department also continue to ask for information related to the whereabouts of Devante Williams and 31-year-old MacAuthur Hawkins, both of Dothan. Both are wanted for one count of Capital Murder, one count of first degree Kidnapping, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

If you have any information to provide to law enforcement, you can contact Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000. A reward may be offered for any information that leads to the apprehension of either of these two individuals.

