Tracking the tropics this week

SYNOPSIS – A nice start to the week, a weak cold front will push through today and cool us off overnight tonight with a nice few days ahead. Use the next few days to make sure your Hurricane preparations are in order as we keep an eye on Hurricane Ian that will move into the Gulf later this week. There are still uncertainties in the track which is why now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared. Keep up with the forecast through the rest of the week.

TODAY– Partly sunny. High near 92°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 86°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 50%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 79° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

