Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison

A Dothan man will serve five years on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man will serve five years in prison on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked.

28-year-old John Thomas Uda pleaded guilty on Friday to Voyeurism, Burglary, and a reduced Assault charge.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot “J.T.” Jones said Uda’s victims endorsed that plea deal.

Uda will not be permitted parole or early release, and he won’t receive credit for 14 months that he was jailed awaiting trial.

The voyeurism charge stems from photographing unsuspecting Best Buy employees in Dothan for his sexual gratification.

The giant retailer issued a statement following Uda’s arrest saying it worked closely with investigators.

Uda also pleaded guilty to busting into a house and getting involved in a tussle with a female victim who he tried to sexually assault, per investigators.

Afterwards, Dothan police searched Uda’s home where officers said they found 424 pairs of women’s underwear.

Investigator Scott Spivey testified during a preliminary hearing that some of those panties were stolen from a community laundry room in Uda’s apartment complex.

Others, Spivey believes, were purchased.

Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton’s recently ruled Uda competent to stand trial after receiving mental competency results.

