POLICE: Blakely man wanted in weekend shooting investigation

WANTED: Damien Brown, 32, of Blakely(Blakely Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLAKELY, GA. (WTVY) - A Blakely man is wanted in a Saturday night shooting resulting in a gunshot victim.

According to police, on Saturday, September 24, around 10:30 p.m., Blakely officers responded to reports of gunfire with a gunshot victim at Cedar Hill Homes at 17821 Cedar Springs Rd.

On Monday, September 26, Blakely Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Damien Brown, 32, of Blakely after authorities conducted a weekend long investigation on the incident.

When officers arrived, they were able to locate the area the shooting occurred and after further investigation, Blakely PD learned that a 33 year old male had been taken to LifeBrite Hospital by a third party with at least 1 gunshot wound, authorities confirm.

The victim was stabilized at the local emergency room and later transferred to another hospital. No information on the victim’s identity at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact the Blakely Police Dept. at 229-723-3414.

