Police: 2 taken to hospital after shots fired report at Chicago PD office

One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a...
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.

Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.

The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.

The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dothan house fire
1 killed in Dothan house fire
Projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday, September 26, 2022.
Hurricane Ian targets Florida, Georgia
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
1 dead, 1 injured in Dothan house fire
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s...
Monday morning Ross Clark Circle wreck causes traffic delays
The Dell NOAA weather and climate operational supercomputing system at a data center in ...
NOAA upgrades the GFS weather model to improve forecasts

Latest News

(Source: City of Dothan)
Dothan sewer rehabilitation work continues
Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also...
Police officer dies during SWAT fitness test, department says
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden obtains Russian citizenship
Police officers help a man use a fake arrest to propose to his girlfriend.
Man makes ‘arresting’ proposal with the help of police