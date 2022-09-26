Planet Fitness employee arrested for allegedly filming woman in tanning bed room

Jacob Keeton
Jacob Keeton(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee at a Planet Fitness in Florence was arrested on Sept. 23 for allegedly filming a woman while she undressed in a tanning bed room.

According to online court documents, a woman said she was using a tanning bed room at Planet Fitness and saw a cell phone camera filming her from under the door. The woman reported the incident to the general manager and then reported it to the police.

An investigator with the Florence Police Department arrived at the Planet Fitness and interviewed Jacob Keeton. During the interview, Keeton admitted to recording the woman on his cell phone under the door, saying that he has a “foot fetish and sometimes it sexually arouses him.”

Keeton was arrested and charged with felony aggravated criminal surveillance.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dothan house fire
1 killed in Dothan house fire
Projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday, September 26, 2022.
Hurricane Ian targets Florida, Georgia
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
1 dead, 1 injured in Dothan house fire
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
Quantasia Johnson (27, Dothan, pictured left) and Cathleen Harvis (26, Enterprise, pictured...
Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect

Latest News

Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
Jacob Davis, 38, is wanted by Geneva Police after escaping from an attempted arrest on Friday,...
Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest
According to a recent release from Enterprise Police, on September 26, at 1:00 p.m., the...
Body found in Enterprise donation bin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole, 28, was arrested after a 5-month investigation into a dating violence...
Jackson County man arrested for unlawful relationship with juvenile