‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say

The fish was released back into the river, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.
By Paige Hill and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A massive catfish caught in Tennessee this weekend could break the state’s record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line, officials said.

Once out of the water, it weighed118 pounds and 7 ounces, was 54 inches long and 41 inches around.

Pending verification and certification, the huge fish would break the Tennessee record.

Burkhart successfully released the catfish back into the Cumberland River, according to officials.

“Now, this is a big blue!” wildlife officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dothan house fire
1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
1 dead, 1 injured in Dothan house fire
The Dell NOAA weather and climate operational supercomputing system at a data center in ...
NOAA upgrades the GFS weather model to improve forecasts
Slocomb crash
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Pedestrians pass a sign at the Harbour View Inn asking for Hurricane Florence to spare the...
Hurricane Names

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Michael Brennan, the acting deputy director of NOAA, discusses the forecast track of Hurricane...
NOAA chief discusses Hurricane Ian
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s...
Monday morning Ross Clark Circle wreck causes traffic delays