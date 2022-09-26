Monday morning Ross Clark Circle wreck causes traffic delays

The Ala. Dept. of Transportation reported the wreck included an overturned vehicle.
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s...
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle just before 7:30am.(WTVY | Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Monday morning wreck that included an overturned vehicle on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle caused delays for early commuters.

According to information confirmed by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the wreck occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on the circle just before the Highway 52 exit.

Two cars were involved in the accident, with only the drivers both vehicles being occupants. According to Dothan Police who arrived on the scene, there were only minor injuries.

The wreck caused right lanes and the shoulder to be blocked, as well as traffic delays for at least an hour.

A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s...
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle just before 7:30am.(WTVY | Kinsley Centers)

The crash has been cleared at this time, but it’s still advised to exercise caution as you travel through the area.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dothan house fire
1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
1 dead, 1 injured in Dothan house fire
The Dell NOAA weather and climate operational supercomputing system at a data center in ...
NOAA upgrades the GFS weather model to improve forecasts
Slocomb crash
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Pedestrians pass a sign at the Harbour View Inn asking for Hurricane Florence to spare the...
Hurricane Names

Latest News

Quantasia Johnson (27, Dothan, pictured left) and Cathleen Harvis (26, Enterprise, pictured...
Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect
Projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday, September 26, 2022.
Hurricane Ian targets Florida, Georgia
Deadly Dothan house fire
1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 9/25