Monday morning Ross Clark Circle wreck causes traffic delays

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Monday morning wreck that included an overturned vehicle on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle caused delays for early commuters.

According to information confirmed by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the wreck occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on the circle just before the Highway 52 exit.

Two cars were involved in the accident, with only the drivers both vehicles being occupants. According to Dothan Police who arrived on the scene, there were only minor injuries.

The wreck caused right lanes and the shoulder to be blocked, as well as traffic delays for at least an hour.

The crash has been cleared at this time, but it’s still advised to exercise caution as you travel through the area.

