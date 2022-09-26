Liquor license rejected amid public outcry

Houston County Commissioners and those who live near the planned bar and grill worry of violence after past killings.
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County commissioners unanimously rejected a controversial liquor license request on Monday because of the establishment’s sordid past.

Commissioner Brandon Shoupe led the fight against Horizon Bar and Grill after hearing from constituents.

“None of them were for it, I mean none of them,” he told News 4.

Until it closed last year, Horizon was known as Teasers, an adult entertainment club 8 miles west of Dothan.

Horizon’s liquor license applicant, Mike Kent, managed Teaser’s but he did not own the strip club, said his attorney, Denny Holloway.

As Teasers, the worst violence came in 2012 when Ryan Clark Petersen fatally shot three people and wounded another, though also said Kent was not employed at the time.

Then in 2021 after another shooting occurred, the bar closed without announcing the reason.

Kenneth Hardy, who owns a nearby restaurant, said if Horizon Bar and Grill opens and sells alcohol it would create additional problems.

Despite commissioners’ vote, the bar would likely be awarded its license if Kent takes the matter to court.

Kent has received liquor licenses for two Dothan businesses he owns which he claims have operated without issues.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

