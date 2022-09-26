Jackson County man arrested for unlawful relationship with juvenile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation into a mid-April dating violence incident by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in one man behind bars for an unlawful relationship with a juvenile.

According to Monday’s press release, deputies were alerted of the April 14 incident between a juvenile and 28-year-old Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole. The investigation into the incident revealed Poole and the juvenile had been romantically and sexually involved over the course of four years.

After enough evidence was found by JCSO Criminal Investigators, a warrant was issued for Poole’s arrest on Friday, September 23. Authorities went to Poole’s residence, in which he attempted to flee deputies on foot but was later caught and taken into custody.

Poole is facing charges of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a person under 18-years-old by a person 24-years or older, Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a victim under age 16, and Resisting an Officer without Violence for his attempted escape from deputies. He is being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he awaits his first court appearance.

