Jackson County man arrested for unlawful relationship with juvenile

Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole, 28, was arrested after a 5-month investigation into a dating violence incident.
Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole, 28, was arrested after a 5-month investigation into a dating violence...
Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole, 28, was arrested after a 5-month investigation into a dating violence incident between him and a juvenile.(WTVY | Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation into a mid-April dating violence incident by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in one man behind bars for an unlawful relationship with a juvenile.

According to Monday’s press release, deputies were alerted of the April 14 incident between a juvenile and 28-year-old Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole. The investigation into the incident revealed Poole and the juvenile had been romantically and sexually involved over the course of four years.

After enough evidence was found by JCSO Criminal Investigators, a warrant was issued for Poole’s arrest on Friday, September 23. Authorities went to Poole’s residence, in which he attempted to flee deputies on foot but was later caught and taken into custody.

Poole is facing charges of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a person under 18-years-old by a person 24-years or older, Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a victim under age 16, and Resisting an Officer without Violence for his attempted escape from deputies. He is being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he awaits his first court appearance.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dothan house fire
1 killed in Dothan house fire
Projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday, September 26, 2022.
Hurricane Ian targets Florida, Georgia
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
1 dead, 1 injured in Dothan house fire
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s...
Monday morning Ross Clark Circle wreck causes traffic delays
The Dell NOAA weather and climate operational supercomputing system at a data center in ...
NOAA upgrades the GFS weather model to improve forecasts

Latest News

Wiregrass Wonders: Weevil Way
Wiregrass Wonders: Weevil Way
Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
(Source: City of Dothan)
Dothan sewer rehabilitation work continues
Arrest
Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes county double murder suspects