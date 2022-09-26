Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest

Jacob Davis, 38, alluded police after an attempted arrest on Friday at Walmart.
Jacob Davis, 38, is wanted by Geneva Police after escaping from an attempted arrest on Friday,...
Jacob Davis, 38, is wanted by Geneva Police after escaping from an attempted arrest on Friday, September 23. He was last seen driving a 2020 white Chevrolet Trax with an Alabama license plate (34A05X1).(WTVY | Geneva Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who led officers on a chase after an attempted arrest on Friday.

According to a press release from the department, officers attempted to apprehend 38-year-old Jacob Davis in the Walmart parking lot in Geneva. After refusing to exit his vehicle, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.

Once road conditions became hazardous for officers, the pursuit was terminated and Davis escaped.

Davis is currently out on bond awaiting trial on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property second degree, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Possession with Intent), and Failure to Appear on a prior charge of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.

Police believe Davis is somewhere in the Samson area or the Marl Community. He was driving a white 2020 Chevrolet Trax with an Alabama license plate (34A05X1). The tag is registered to a family member of Davis living on County Road 16.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davis, you are asked to call Geneva Police Department at (334) 684-2777 or your local law enforcement agency.

