EMA: Hurricane evacuees likely to pack Dothan hotels

Hotel room file photo.
Hotel room file photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan hotels are expected to fill up as Floridians flee the anticipated wrath of Hurricane Ian.

“Our biggest concern here in the Dothan and Houston County area is that we’ll have a (large) influx of people,” Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said on Monday.

One of the nearest safe haven’s would be in Dothan.

The city is expected to experience minimum effects from the hurricane.

“We will most likely be sold out later this week,” Visit Dothan CEO Aaron McCreight told News 4.

The Wiregrass area has been a refuge from tropical weather several times in recent years.

After Hurricane Michael in 2018, hotels and rental homes stayed booked for months as they did in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

McCreight said that a website will be set up Tuesday for evacuees to check availability.

Rooms are available as of Monday night.

This story updated to reflect Mr. McCreight’s comments.

