Dothan sewer rehabilitation work continues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More sewer rehabilitation work is getting underway in the City of Dothan.

According to a Monday release from the city, contractor L & K Construction will be back underway with sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work for the week of September 26 through September 30.

Areas receiving rehabilitation during this week include Osceola Street, Houston Street, Choctaw Street, Plaza Drive, Montezuma Avenue, and Tacoma Street.

The city asks those traveling in these areas to be aware of work crews and to use caution when driving through. Residents in these areas need to check door hangers for specific instructions.

