Dogs found playing with human skull in Birmingham

(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in the Wylam community reported to police that he found his dogs playing with a human skull in his yard as he was leaving for work on Friday, September 23, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said the man found his dogs with the skull in the 400 block of Albany Place around 10:10 a.m.

Reportedly, the dogs are known to roam a large, wooded area in the 300 block of Buffalo Street, between the Wylam and McDonald Chapel communities. It is unknown where the dogs discovered the skull and no other remains have been found at this time.


embedgooglemap.net

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and, most likely represents a death from years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dothan house fire
1 killed in Dothan house fire
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
1 dead, 1 injured in Dothan house fire
The Dell NOAA weather and climate operational supercomputing system at a data center in ...
NOAA upgrades the GFS weather model to improve forecasts
Slocomb crash
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Pedestrians pass a sign at the Harbour View Inn asking for Hurricane Florence to spare the...
Hurricane Names

Latest News

1 killed in Dothan house fire
Dothan woman dead after Saturday night house fire
John Thomas Uda booking photo.
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
John Uda booking photo.
WTVY: Uda plea
A Monday wreck involving an overturned vehicle happened during the morning commute on Dothan’s...
Monday morning Ross Clark Circle wreck causes traffic delays