Cooler & Drier As We Track Ian

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass this week as the circulation around Hurricane Ian creates north winds for us. The track of the storm is key, with uncertainty remaining as the model solutions vary from around Panama City Beach to Tampa. There’s a higher likelihood the center of Ian remains to our southeast, but we’ll have to keep monitoring the latest data.

TONIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 58°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, lower humidity. High near 85°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few high clouds. Low near 58°. Winds N at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 20%

FRI: Cloudy, rain possible from Ian. Low: 60° High: 75° 50%

SAT: Early rain possible, then mostly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 77° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

