Body found in Enterprise donation bin

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police responded to a report of a body found near a major intersection in Enterprise, Alabama.

According to Enterprise Police the body was found in a clothing donation bin located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street.

Body found in Enterprise (WTVY)

EPD Detectives confirmed that a deceased male was located in the donation bin.

This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

