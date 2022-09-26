Body found in Enterprise donation bin

According to a recent release from Enterprise Police, on September 26, at 1:00 p.m., the...
According to a recent release from Enterprise Police, on September 26, at 1:00 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street on a report of a possible dead body located in a clothing donation bin.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police responded to a report of a body found near a major intersection in Enterprise, Alabama.

According to Enterprise Police the body was found in a clothing donation bin located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street.

Body found in Enterprise
Body found in Enterprise(WTVY)

EPD Detectives confirmed that a deceased male was located in the donation bin.

This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

