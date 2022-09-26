Abbeville’s weather sirens are working again just in time for Hurricane Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - After years of not working, the City of Abbeville’s weather sirens are back up and running, and the timing couldn’t be better, as the Wiregrass could face impacts later this week from Hurricane Ian.

Fixing mechanical issues and installing an automated system took time, but now the sirens will alert residents to take cover when needed.

“The computer follows the data from the National Weather Service, as well as other satellite-based groups, so in the event that there’s a tornado warning that’s gonna effect the City of Abbeville, and it has the path coming across any of the five weather sirens throughout the city, the system will automatically trigger,” expresses Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship.

Without the sirens, residents were solely relying on technology, which has its challenges.

Blankenship explains, “Even here in the city we’re still somewhat rural, so in the event of potential hurricanes coming in, it’s not uncommon for us to lose power, and by doing so, you can lose your ability to have the television broadcast and everything else.”

Blankenship says the sirens should be loud enough to reach most in and around Abbeville, but he cautions residents.

“Stay off the roadways,” urges Blankenship. “I know every storm, people want to get out, they want to travel the roads, they want to see the damage, but it’s really unsafe.”

If you hear the sirens, seek shelter as soon as possible.

