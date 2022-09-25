Webb’s 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21

Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks(Source: jsugamecocks on Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Jacksonville State beat Nicholls 52-21.

Webb completed 9 of 11 passes for 252 yards — including TD passes of 76 yards to Sean Brown and 70 yards to Sterling Galban — and added seven carries for 79 yards.

Collin Guggenheim had 13 carries for 119 yards and a score for Nicholls (0-4) and Al’Dontre Davis finished with seven catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Most Read

Slocomb crash
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
Jeremy Morris has been charged with numerous sex crimes in Dale County.
Dale County man charged in multi-state sex investigation
Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

Latest News

(Source: WBRC)
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina
American Football
Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley
The new logo for UNA athletics.
Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory
Alan Eugene Miller
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns