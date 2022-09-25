South Alabama Jaguars win final non-conference game against Louisiana Tech

South wins final non-conference game of the season(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Following a two-game road trip, the South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium to face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. It’s the final non-conference game of the year for the Jags.

South Alabama got off to a fast start. Carter Bradley found Lincoln Sefcik for an early three-yard touchdown. Then just over a minute later, Faith Academy grad Caulin Lacy scored on a 57-yard punt return.

Lacy would finish with two touchdowns on the night after a 19-yard catch in the second half. Bradley finished with 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense. Running back La’Damian Webb also scored on a 28 yard touchdown reception.

The Jags defense recorded five turnovers led by safety Yam Banks who had a fumble recovery and two interceptions including a pick 6 as South Alabama wins 38-14.

The Jags move to 3-1 on the season and will open Sun Belt Conference play next week in a road game against Louisiana.

