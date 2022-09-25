PCPD investigating fatal pedestrian accident
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue.
Officers report the pedestrian was crossing 23rd Street when they were hit by a pickup truck traveling east.
Officers said the pedestrian, a 72-year-old white female, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
PCPD said a Traffic Homicide Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash and whether any charges will be pursued.
