Marching bands gather at Rehobeth High School for festival

Groups from Henry, Houston, Geneva, and Coffee counties, along with schools from Florida and Georgia participated.
The festival provides feedback to bands on how to improve their craft.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - High school bands from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass to perfect their craft.

The Rehobeth Marching Band Festival gave bands the opportunity to receive feedback to improve their shows.

Groups from Henry, Houston, Geneva, and Coffee counties, along with schools from Florida and Georgia participated.

What made the event unique is that judges gave the bands critique in real time. Following their performances, judges met with the groups to give specialized instruction and explanations of their critiques.

Rehobeth Marching Band director, Marc Mclendon, said, “It’s the favorite part of all of the directors and students of our festival. Everybody doesn’t have that at their contest, and so it’s kind of something we have that’s different from everybody else.”

The festival also provided a great opportunity for comradery and sportsmanship among competing schools.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slocomb crash
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
Jeremy Morris has been charged with numerous sex crimes in Dale County.
Dale County man charged in multi-state sex investigation
The Dell NOAA weather and climate operational supercomputing system at a data center in ...
NOAA upgrades the GFS weather model to improve forecasts

Latest News

Distinguished Young Women
10 compete in “Distinguished Young Women of Houston County” scholarship program
Marianna world war II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Marianna World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Willard Henderson served in World War II.
Marianna world war II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway