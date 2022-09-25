Marching bands gather at Rehobeth High School for festival

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - High school bands from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass to perfect their craft.

The Rehobeth Marching Band Festival gave bands the opportunity to receive feedback to improve their shows.

Groups from Henry, Houston, Geneva, and Coffee counties, along with schools from Florida and Georgia participated.

What made the event unique is that judges gave the bands critique in real time. Following their performances, judges met with the groups to give specialized instruction and explanations of their critiques.

Rehobeth Marching Band director, Marc Mclendon, said, “It’s the favorite part of all of the directors and students of our festival. Everybody doesn’t have that at their contest, and so it’s kind of something we have that’s different from everybody else.”

The festival also provided a great opportunity for comradery and sportsmanship among competing schools.

