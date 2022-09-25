Calm start to the week; Tropics active

SYNOPSIS – Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s and highs ranging from the low 90s to low 80s for the next three days. Keeping an eye on the Caribbean as Tropical Storm IAN has formed. Models are showing the system strengthen into a hurricane and moving toward the state of Florida. Models continue to change slightly with each run. The exact location is still to be determined along with the timing of the storm. As of right now it is looking to make landfall by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds WNW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 92°. Winds NW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

WED: Overcast. Low: 61° High: 82° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, active tropics. Low: 62° High: 75° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, active tropics. Low: 61° High: 75° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.