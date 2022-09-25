Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory

Beau Allen threw four touchdowns and his 86-yard scoring pass to Jaden Smith gave Tarleton the lead for good in a 43-28 win over North Alabama.
The new logo for UNA athletics.
The new logo for UNA athletics.(University of North Alabama Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Beau Allen threw four touchdowns and his 86-yard scoring pass to Jaden Smith gave Tarleton the lead for good in a 43-28 win over North Alabama.

Allen completed 18 of 29 passes for 316 yards and connected with Smith five times for 173 yards and two scores. Their 86-yard connection gave the Texans a 27-21 lead with 10:18 left in the third quarter.

For his part, North Alabama running back ShunDerrick Powell amassed 209 yards on 13 carries and scored three TDs. His 55-yard scoring run just before halftime gave the Lions their last of the contest at 21-20.

Most Read

Slocomb crash
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
Jeremy Morris has been charged with numerous sex crimes in Dale County.
Dale County man charged in multi-state sex investigation
Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

Latest News

(Source: WBRC)
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Webb’s 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21
American Football
Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley
Alan Eugene Miller
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns