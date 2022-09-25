2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway

The fire happened Saturday night just after 7 pm.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are reportedly recovering from serious injuries after their house caught on fire in Dothan Saturday night.

The fire happened at a home on Highway 431. Dispatchers were called sometime after 7 pm.

When Dothan Fire Department arrived on the scene, they managed to help two people get out of the burning home. The two were taken to an area hospital immediately.

DFD continues to investigate.

Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Marianna world war II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
10 compete in 'Distinguished Young Women' scholarship program
11th annual walk-a-thon benefits Wiregrass sickle cell patients, families
