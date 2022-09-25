10 compete in “Distinguished Young Women of Houston County” scholarship program

Distinguished Young Women
Distinguished Young Women(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday afternoon, 10 local high school seniors competed in the “2023 Distinguished Young Women of Houston County,” a scholarship program.

The annual event kicked off at Dothan’s Opera House at 4:00 p.m.

The program’s goal is to prepare these students for a successful life after high school.

Almost $15,000 in scholarships were given out at Saturday’s event.

Jaylee Strickland won first place last year and to her, the experience was more than just financial assistance.

“At the end of the day, only one girl wins,” says Strickland. “So, what’s really important is the friendships that you leave with, that’s what you’re gonna remember from DYW. So, that’s what I’m so excited about for these girls, is that they get the opportunity to make all the friends that I was able to make last year.”

Dothan High’s Ellie Smith was Saturday evening’s winner.

She has hopes of attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

