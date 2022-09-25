1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire

Deadly Dothan house fire
Deadly Dothan house fire(WTVY)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan.

The victim was identified as Madiolan “Madie” Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department.

Norton’s husband continues to be treated for his injuries in Southeast Health’s critical unit.

DFD says the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental, starting in the kitchen.

“This is a tragedy for this family and our City,” said, Dothan Fire Chief, Larry Williams.

Fire Chief Williams concluded, “The family and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Norton will continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of all of us at the Dothan Fire Department.”

