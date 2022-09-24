Tuskegee wins Hall of Fame game against Allen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers won their Hall of Fame game against the Allen Yellow Jackets at Cramton Bowl Saturday afternoon.

Running back Taurean Taylor put Golden Tigers on the scoreboard when he scored a 17-yard touchdown with 12:33 left in the first quarter. Tuskegee was able to double their lead over Allen a little over a minute later as quarterback Bryson Williams passed to tight end Deondre Harvey for a 10-yard TD with 11:20 remaining.

Allen was finally able to put points on the scoreboard when QB David Wright completed a 11-yard TD run.

But it wasn’t enough to stop Tuskegee as they rounded out the first quarter in the lead, 21-14.

The Yellow Jackets tried to answer back as they scored a TD with 8:48 remaining in the second quarter. Tuskegee later responded with a TD to double their lead for the second time in the game. But Allen managed to score again with just 47 seconds until halftime.

Tuskegee led the first half of the game 28-21.

The Golden Tigers scored their final points of the game with a TD - with 9:09 left in the third quarter.

With 3:17 remaining in the third quarter, a Yellow Jackets TD was their last score on the board.

Neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter, giving Tuskegee a 35-27 victory over Allen.

Tuskegee improved to 2-2 for the season. They will play Clark Atlanta University next Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

