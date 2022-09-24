Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Has its sights set on Florida
8 am Ian Track
8 am Ian Track(Station)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ninth named storm of the season has formed in the central Caribbean and is expected to grow into a major hurricane early next week as it moves into the SE Gulf of Mexico.

Currently, tropical storm Ian has maximum sustained wind gusts of 40 mph and gusts to 50 mph.

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest at 12 mph toward Jamaica. The guidance is in good agreement that Ian should turn westward during the next 12-24 hours then eventually toward the NNW on Sunday and Monday.

The storm is forecast to become a category 2 hurricane in the Caribbean before turning north and moving across the western tip of Cuba. After Cuba, Ian is expected to get even stronger in the SE Gulf of Mexico and grow into a major hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph and gust up to 140 mph. There is still some differing of solutions in the two main global forecast models on Tuesday. The EURO shows a more northeasterly turn after Cuba heading into south Florida and then on to east coast of Florida, while the GFS model is suggesting that Ian stays on a northerly course and brushes by to the west of the Suncoast. The error in the track forecast is fairly large some 300 miles four days out, so impacts on the Suncoast are highly dependent on the eventual track.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
Andrea Wambles pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Cooler nights; tracking the tropics
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-23-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-23-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 23, 2022