Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies

Troopers say victim was not wearing a seat belt when his pickup ran off roadway.
(wcax)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned.

Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt.

Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the trooper statement.

The wreck happened at 3:10 a.m. on Cotton Box Road, about four miles south of Slocomb.

