Faulkner defeats Cumberlands in OT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles defeated the University of the Cumberlands Patriots in overtime at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Both teams battled it out early in the game and ended the first quarter scoreless.

Faulkner was first to get points in the game as Caden Davis scored a 45-yard field goal with 11:54 left in the second quarter.

The Cumberlands answered back with two scores of their own in the second quarter. Quarterback Ben Nixon passed to wide receiver Ap Parham for a nine-yard TD with 6:20 remaining. Just before halftime, the Patriots scored a field goal to give them a 10-3 lead over the Eagles.

The Patriots returned to the second half of the game with an early touchdown in the third quarter.

The Eagles wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter. Two Faulkner touchdowns tied the game 17-17.

The Cumberlands scored first in OT with a field goal. The Eagles responded with a TD and defeated the Patriots 23-20.

Faulkner is now 2-2 for the season. They will travel to Kentucky to play Campbellsville University next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.