Dale County man charged in multi-state sex investigation

Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said a call from Florida authorities sparked the local investigation that resulted in the arrest.
Jeremy Morris has been charged with numerous sex crimes in Dale County.
Jeremy Morris has been charged with numerous sex crimes in Dale County.(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A multi-state investigation led to the arrest of a Dale County man on multiple sex charges.

34-year-old Jeremy Morris is charged with one count of Rape 1st degree, and two counts each of Sexual Abuse 1st degree and Sodomy.

He was jailed Friday night.

Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said a call from Florida authorities sparked the local investigation.

“We received a call for assistance from the Tallahassee police department on Friday in reference to an online undercover operation involving electronic solicitation of children,” Bynum said in a statement.

Tallahassee authorities told Dale County investigators that a person in Ozark had been communicating with an undercover officer in Florida, per Bynum.

After executing a search warrant and interviewing several people in Dale County the investigation widened.

Bynum said deputies determined that Morris had engaged in relations with an underage victim.

It is not immediately clear if he will face charges in Tallahassee.

Morris is held in the Dale County Jail without bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold

Latest News

Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
8 am Ian Track
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean
Play of the Night | 2022 Week 5
Play of the Night | 2022 Week 5
Team of the Night: Houston Academy
Team of the Night: Houston Academy