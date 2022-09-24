Dale County man charged in multi-state sex investigation

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A multi-state investigation led to the arrest of a Dale County man on multiple sex charges.

34-year-old Jeremy Morris is charged with one count of Rape 1st degree, and two counts each of Sexual Abuse 1st degree and Sodomy.

He was jailed Friday night.

Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said a call from Florida authorities sparked the local investigation.

“We received a call for assistance from the Tallahassee police department on Friday in reference to an online undercover operation involving electronic solicitation of children,” Bynum said in a statement.

Tallahassee authorities told Dale County investigators that a person in Ozark had been communicating with an undercover officer in Florida, per Bynum.

After executing a search warrant and interviewing several people in Dale County the investigation widened.

Bynum said deputies determined that Morris had engaged in relations with an underage victim.

It is not immediately clear if he will face charges in Tallahassee.

Morris is held in the Dale County Jail without bond.

