Beautiful weekend; tracking the tropics

SYNOPSIS – Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s and highs ranging from the low 90s to low 80s throughout the next week. Keeping an eye on the Caribbean as Tropical Storm IAN has formed. Models are showing the system strengthen into a hurricane and moving toward the state of Florida. The models have continued to shift slightly westward (more towards the big bend of Florida). The exact location is still to be determined along with the timing of the storm. As of right now it is looking to make landfall by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds Light & Variable

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds Light & Variable

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 69°. Winds light W 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, active tropics. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, active tropics. Low: 59° High: 80° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 81° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.