Auburn survives Mizzou in OT

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers survived homecoming with an overtime win over the Missouri Tigers.

Auburn controlled the first quarter. Quarterback Robby Ashford added the first points to the game as he rushed for an 11-yard touchdown run with 6:01 remaining.

Auburn didn’t stop there. Tigers running back Tank Bigsby rushed for a three-yard touchdown with 2:55 left in the first quarter.

The Missouri Tigers ruled the second quarter of the game. They got into the scoring action as running back Cody Schrader rushed for a nine-yard touchdown with 9:34 left in the quarter. With just 30 seconds until halftime, Mizzou QB Brady Cook scored a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Auburn and Missouri ended the first half of the game with a tie, 14-14.

The second half proved to be a challenge for teams as neither one scored in the third or fourth quarters, promoting the game to head into overtime.

The Auburn Tigers edged out a field goal in OT, in which Mizzou couldn’t match - leaving the final score 17-14.

Auburn is now 3-1 for the season. They will host the LSU Tigers next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
Property taxes increasing to assist Southeast Health
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM