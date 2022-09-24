Albert Pujols hits 700th home run, joining Aaron, Bonds, Ruth in exclusive club

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) hits a foul ball during the first...
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) hits a foul ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday night, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected for No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.

With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a...
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
Wiregrass bakery opens cake ATM to better serve their customers
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
Andrea Wambles pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder
Geneva County woman pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Latest News

Team of the Night: Houston Academy
Team of the Night: Houston Academy
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
Lowndes @ ACA | 2022 Week 5
Pataula Charter@ Houston County | 2022 week 5