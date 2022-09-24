Alabama Retail Association suggests getting early start on holiday shopping

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas is three months away, but it’s never too early to start looking for gifts, the Alabama Retail Association says.

“It’s not too early. In fact, for some people they’ve already got a lot of their holiday shopping done,” said public relations director Nancy Dennis.

Looming supply and labor shortages could still impact the 2022 holiday season, which could mean a higher demand for items.

Hot items like toys, electronics, appliances and furniture could be sold out ahead of Black Friday, and they may not be able to “get that reorder back in time” before Christmas.

Dennis mentioned getting ahead of your holiday shopping could help you save more money in the long run because although there may be sales around the holidays, there could be better deals before the season.

“I’ve had a couple of folks tell me that things kind of slowed down in July and August, but then, all of a sudden, they started going ahead and getting a lot of holiday orders,” Dennis said.

The public relations manager also mentioned shopping local would be beneficial because the money could circulate back into the local economy and help improve streets and schools.

